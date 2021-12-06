TÜRKİYE
Turkey will sign more agreements with Qatar to further strengthen bilateral relations, says President Erdogan, ahead of his two-day visit to Qatar.
"We're strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf.", Erdogan said. / AA
December 6, 2021

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey is strengthening relations with Arab Gulf states and is open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings. 

Ahead of his visit to Qatar, President Erdogan said in a press conference on Monday that he will attend 7th Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha and will pay a visit to Turkish troops stationed there, adding that more agreements will be signed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Erdogan also said, "We're strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf." 

The two-day official visit to Qatar comes at the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement earlier. 

Strong relations

Bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed at the Strategic Committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by Erdogan and Al Thani with the participation of the relevant ministers, the statement added.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings, it said, adding that signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding is also on the agenda.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

