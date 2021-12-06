WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in Philippines
Investigators are working to determine the possibility of a political motive as the two mayors were reportedly running in May 9 elections.
Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in Philippines
Tensions surrounding upcoming elections run high as Marcos Jr, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, filed his certificate of candidacy for president / Reuters
December 6, 2021

Motorcycle-riding gunmen have killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the southern Philippines.

Mayor Darussalam Lajid of Al-Barka town was killed and Mayor Alih Sali of Akbar town was wounded by at least two men on Monday armed with pistols while walking in Zamboanga city shortly after arriving on a speedboat from their island province of Basilan, police said.

A bodyguard of the two mayors was wounded and a driver who came to pick them up was killed.

Investigators were trying to identify the two gunmen and two companions who escaped on motorcycles and determine their motive, including the possibility that it involved a political rivalry.

The two mayors were reportedly running in May 9 elections.

Philippine elections have been marred in the past by bloody feuds and accusations of cheating, especially in rural regions with weak law enforcement and a proliferation of unlicensed firearms and private armies.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to run for Philippine presidency

Upcoming elections

Filipino voters will choose a president and vice president, alongside more than 300 lawmakers and thousands of local government officials, in polls due to be held on May 9.

The list of major presidential candidates is boxer-turned-Senator Manny Pacquiao, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Marcos Jr., actor and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Duterte’s longtime aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, former police chief and now Senator Panfilo Lacson and Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.

Current President Rodrigo Duterte is ineligible for re-election in the 2022 general election as he is limited to a single term under the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

However, Duterte filed his candidacy in November for a Senate seat in next year’s elections, walking back his vow to retire from politics when his term ends and prompting rights groups to say he is working to evade accountability for his deadly anti-drug campaign while in office.

Duterte’s successor will have to grapple with reviving an economy shaken by the pandemic.

READ MORE:ICC suspends probe of Philippine President's 'war on drugs'

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us