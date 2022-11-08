November 8, 2022
Charity groups say Italy has broken international law by refusing to let in migrants
A German rescue charity has said it will take legal action against Rome, after the new Italian government refused to admit migrants rescued from the Mediterranean. Devon Cone, a senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International, discusses the current stand-off. #Italy #Standoff #Migrants
