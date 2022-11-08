WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World speaks with director of international renewable energy agency
As world leaders come together for the latest UN climate conference, COP27, the question of whether there will be a real breakthrough for the climate crisis is viewed with skepticism. Widespread soaring energy prices and inflation, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has forced countries to return to traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels, so capping the 1.5°C target agreed upon under the Paris Agreement has become more challenging. TRT World spoke with International Renewable Energy Agency Director General Francesco La Camera about the need for change in energy systems and the transition to renewables on a global scale.
TRT World speaks with director of international renewable energy agency
November 8, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us