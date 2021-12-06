WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens drown in passenger bus accident in Kenya
The driver of the bus attempted to navigate through the surging waters of the Enziu River.
Dozens drown in passenger bus accident in Kenya
Search and rescue efforts continue in the region as the death toll could rise further.
December 6, 2021

At least 31 people have drowned when a bus on its way to a wedding was swept away by fast-moving waters while trying to cross a flooded river in Kenya.

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu said the driver of the bus attempted to navigate through the surging waters of the Enziu River, about 200 kilometers east of the capital Nairobi, when the vehicle keeled over and sank over the weekend.

"It's really sad. We lost a lot of lives," Ngilu said.

Ngilu noted that the bodies of 31 people have been found so far during ongoing rescue efforts.

Twelve people managed to escape from drowning, including four children, she said.

Search and rescue efforts continue in the region but the death toll could rise further.

READ MORE: Climate crisis begets natural beauty in Africa

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us