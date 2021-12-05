WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in western Niger clashes
Twelve government soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" killed in the African country's conflict-wracked "three borders" zone, officials say.
Dozens killed in western Niger clashes
Niger soldiers had "defended themselves ferociously" killing dozens of the attackers before being overwhelmed by their numbers, government statement says. / Reuters Archive
December 5, 2021

At least 12 soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" have been killed in a battle in western Niger's conflict-wracked "three borders" zone.

Another eight soldiers were wounded in the clash with "hundreds of armed terrorists" five kilometres from Fantio in the western region of Tillaberi, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Several motorbikes used by the attackers had been destroyed and communications equipment recovered, the statement added.

The soldiers had "defended themselves ferociously" killing dozens of the attackers before being overwhelmed by their numbers, said the ministry.

Reinforcements from nearby positions and air support had finally forced the enemy to retreat.

Fantio is often attacked 

Fantio is a small rural community in the Tera district of Tillaberio region regularly targetted by militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or Daesh.

Five villagers were killed and two others seriously wounded in an attack there in May during the Muslim festival of Eid at the end of the Ramadan, said the ministry. 

In late June two civilians, a school director and a retired police inspector, were killed during another raid, during which their killers also stole livestock.

As well as the attacks from militant groups such as Islamic State [Daesh] in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) in the west of the country, Niger also has to contend with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the southwest of the country, near the border with Nigeria.

The arid Sahel state is the world's poorest country according to the UN's Human Development Index.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us