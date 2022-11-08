November 8, 2022
WORLD
Azerbaijan celebrates second anniversary of Karabakh victory
Tuesday marks two years since the end of the 2nd Karabakh war. The 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended with a deal brokered by Russia. And on November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day in honour of the liberation of Shusha city, which was a crucial centre in the conflict. Hilal Uzun has more. #azerbaijan #karabakh #shusha
