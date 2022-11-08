WORLD
Will a Netanyahu-Led Government Continue To Reconcile With Türkiye?
After spending a year in the opposition, former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu made a dramatic comeback in last week's elections. Together with his far-right allies, Netanyahu was declared the victor, having secured the necessary seats to avert the political deadlock that paralyzed Israel for the past four years. Netanyahu, who is also embroiled in a corruption trial, vowed to work with all Israelis. Negotiations are already underway on forming Israel's next government. Netanyahu's Likud party will look to collaborate with three far-right leaders who are expected to want ministerial level posts in exchange for joining a coalition. Netanyahu's victory caps off a chaotic period that saw five elections in just over three years. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to maintain ties with Israel, based on mutual understanding. Over the past year, Turkiye and Israel saw relations rapidly improve with high-level visits and the reappointment of ambassadors. But will that momentum continue under a Netanyahu government? Guests: Nimrod Goren President and Founder of Mitvim Arik Rudnitzky Project Manager at Tel Aviv University
