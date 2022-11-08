WORLD
UN Chief Antonio Guterres Warns World Heading Towards Climate Hell at COP27 Summit
For the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres, humanity has a choice. Co-operate or perish. He gave the strong warning at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheik. Every year, world leaders gather under this UN platform to lay out their latest commitments to tackle climate change. Türkiye, which has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2053, has undertaken a series of campaigns to meet those goals. But will it be enough? Let's take a look at this report. Guest: Svein Tveitdal Former Director of UN Environment Programme Ruth Townend Research Fellow of Climate Risk and Diplomacy at Chatham House
November 8, 2022
