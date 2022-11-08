WORLD
Türkiye aims to meet climate goals by investing in green energy
As the COP27 is underway in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el Sheikh, the countries joining the summit are reiterating their pledges to fight the climate crisis. Türkiye is one of the countries pledging net-zero emissions by 2053. It's also speeding up efforts to switch to greener energy. The country's one outstanding project is the Karapınar solar power plant. It's set to provide electricity for 2 million people, while contributing to the economy and helping reduce Türkiye's reliance on energy imports. Kubra Akkoc reports.
