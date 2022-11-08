WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kristersson: Sweden considers PKK a terrorist organisation
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Türkiye to discuss his country's NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland have applied to join the military alliance following Russia's attack on Ukraine. Türkiye wants both countries to co-operate on counter-terrorism as a condition for supporting their membership bids. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah has more on this visit and Ankara’s security concerns. #Erdogan #Kristersson #NATO
Kristersson: Sweden considers PKK a terrorist organisation
November 8, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us