WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron announces Saudi-French effort to patch up Lebanon rift
French and Saudi leaders called Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to stress that Paris and Riyadh were committed to supporting Lebanon through its crisis.
Macron announces Saudi-French effort to patch up Lebanon rift
Macron has led international efforts to resolve the political and economic crisis in Lebanon. / Reuters
December 4, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon.

Macron, who was in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a Gulf tour, said on Saturday that Riyadh had committed to supporting reforms in Lebanon, helping it solve its crisis and preserving its sovereignty, according to Saudi television channel Asharq TV. 

Macron said he and bin Salman had called Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to stress that Paris and Riyadh were committed to supporting Lebanon, the TV channel added.

After the meeting, Mikati said that the call was an important step to restore ties with Riyadh.

Macron has led international efforts to resolve the political and economic crisis in Lebanon. But despite staking a lot of his capital on the issue for more than a year he has failed so far to push the country's squabbling politicians to carry out economic reforms that would unlock vital foreign aid.

READ MORE: France inks weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron begins Gulf tour

Riyadh-Beirut row

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday ahead of Macron's visit in an effort to ease the rift, saying he was acting in his country's interest to help end the dispute.

In October, Riyadh expelled Lebanon's envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after Kordahi made critical remarks about Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran have long battled for influence in the region, including in Lebanon, which is struggling with a deep economic crisis and desperately needs financial support from regional and international donors.

 READ MORE: Lebanon minister to step down in bid to ease crisis with Gulf

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us