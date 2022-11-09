November 9, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global markets mixed as investors wait for US election results
Global markets are in a bit of a holding pattern as investors wait for the results of midterm elections in the US. The battle for control of both houses of Congress is being seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden and his economic policies. Naeem Aslam joined us for the details. He is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in the UK. #Markets #Midterm2022 #Election
Global markets mixed as investors wait for US election results
Explore