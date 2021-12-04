TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to use 'Türkiye' in all activities to strengthen its brand
"Türkiye" will be used in all kinds of activities and correspondence, instead of phrases such as "Turkey" "Turkei" and "Turquie", according to a circular issued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey to use 'Türkiye' in all activities to strengthen its brand
"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field. / AA
December 4, 2021

Turkey has decided to use "Türkiye" in all kinds of activities and correspondence, instead of phrases such as "Turkey" "Turkei" "Turquie" to strengthen the country's brand.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued the circular to the above effect on Friday. 

The circular says the decision aims to preserve the values that come from the deep-rooted history of the Turkish nation.

"The phrase Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," it said.

"In this context, the phrase "Made in Türkiye" is now being used instead of "Made in Turkey" on our export products, which are the pride of our country in international trade."

"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field.

Turkey's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun lauded the decision.

“Another valuable step has been taken to strengthen the Turkish brand," he said in a tweet.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us