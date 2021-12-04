TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police detain Daesh suspects in Istanbul raids
Police rounded up at least 10 people with suspected links to Daesh terror group in simultaneous operations carried out in seven districts of Istanbul.
Turkish police detain Daesh suspects in Istanbul raids
Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. / AA
December 4, 2021

Turkish police have apprehended at least 10 people with suspected links to Daesh terrorist group.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to nab the suspects, considered to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of Daesh in the metropolis, security sources said on Saturday. 

As part of the investigation, police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 13 locations in seven different Istanbul districts and nabbed the suspects, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

 A large number of digital material and organisational documents were also seized during the raids.

READ MORE:Turkey nabs Iraqi Daesh member, rescues Yazidi girl

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by its terrorists multiple times. 

The group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Turkey conducted Euphrates Shield operation in 2016, a region controlled by Daesh. 

This was followed by two other operations dubbed Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019, areas controlled by YPG/PKK terror groups.

READ MORE:YPG release of thousands of prisoners could give Daesh the boost it needs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us