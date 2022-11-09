One-on-one with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership. Türkiye has been holding off on endorsing their bids over national security concerns. But new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has pledged to win over Ankara’s support and work toward countering threats of terrorism. That has helped relations between Stockholm and Ankara take a positive turn. TRT World sat down with the Swedish leader to talk about his country’s application to the Western alliance, its progress fulfilling the memorandum signed in June, and relations with Türkiye as a NATO ally.