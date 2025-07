What impact will a Republican-controlled House have on Biden’s presidency?

Republicans have billed the US 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency. With counting well under way, the Red clean sweep hasn't materialised in the battle for control of Congress. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University discusses what a Republican-controlled House would mean for Biden’s presidency. #USMidtermElections #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump