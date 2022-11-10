Democracy on the Ballot | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Millions of Americans voted in the midterms on Tuesday, to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and over a third of the 100 members of the Senate. President Biden called the election “a defining moment” for the United States, warning that democracy itself was on the ballot and that the US could be “on a path to chaos” if Republican candidates refuse to accept the election results —as law enforcement agencies forecast a rise in threats posed by domestic violent extremists.