WORLD
3 MIN READ
World Bank reportedly okays unfreezing $280M to aid Afghanistan
Some 31 donors to Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund must approve fund transfer to World Food Program and UNICEF, Reuters news agency reports.
World Bank reportedly okays unfreezing $280M to aid Afghanistan
Around 39 million Afghans are facing winter with food shortages and poverty is reaching every corner of the country. / AA
December 2, 2021

World Bank's board has endorsed transferring $280 million from a frozen trust fund to two aid agencies to help Afghanistan cope with a brewing humanitarian crisis.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) must approve the transfer before the funds could flow to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

The donors were expected to meet on Friday.

The World Bank board met informally on Tuesday to discuss transferring up to $500 million of the $1.5 billion in the ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies, people familiar with the plan.

Afghanistan's 39 million people face a cratering economy, a winter of food shortages, and growing poverty three months after the Taliban seized power after the Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew from 20 years of war.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt

Questions over fund distributions

Afghan experts have said the aid would help, but big questions remain, including how to get funds into Afghanistan without exposing any financial institutions involved to US sanctions.

While the US Treasury has provided "comfort letters" assuring banks that they can process humanitarian transactions, concern about US sanctions continues to prevent the passage of even basic supplies, including food and medicine.

Any decision to redirect the ARTF money requires the approval of all its donors, of which the United States has been the largest.

The White House and the Treasury had no immediate comment on the World Bank board's endorsement of transferring the funds to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

READ MORE:UN completes fund raising for Afghanistan humanitarian response

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us