TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey appoints Nureddin Nebati as new finance minister
Nebati becomes new treasury and finance minister after his predecessor Lutfi Elvan asks to be relieved from his post.
Turkey appoints Nureddin Nebati as new finance minister
Nureddin Nebati has a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University. / AA
December 1, 2021

Turkey has appointed Nureddin Nebati as a new treasury and finance minister who replaced his predecessor Lutfi Elvan.

Elvan had requested for an exemption from his post, an official gazette said on Thursday. 

Nebati, 57-year-old, has been serving as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor's degree in public administration and a master's degree in social sciences from Istanbul University as well as a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us