Afghanistan, Myanmar won't be let into UN for now
UN credentials committee defers decision, meaning Afghanistan's Taliban and Myanmar's junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the 193-member world body.
UN acceptance of Afghanistan's Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both. / AP
December 1, 2021

A United Nations credentials committee has deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden's UN Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, chair of the committee, told reporters.

Wednesday's decision means Afghanistan's Taliban and Myanmar's junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the 193-member United Nations.

Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted or took over from this year. 

UN acceptance of the Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

No one to represent Afghanistan

The Taliban, which seized power in mid-August when the internationally-recognised government collapsed, has nominated its Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. 

The current UN ambassador appointed by the ousted government, Ghulam Isaczai, has also asked to keep the seat.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.

Myanmar's duelling envoys 

Myanmar's junta, which seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February, has put forward military veteran Aung Thurein to be its UN envoy.

Current Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun – appointed by Suu Kyi's government – has also asked to renew his UN accreditation, despite being the target of a plot to kill or injure him over his opposition to the coup.

The former UN special envoy on Myanmar, who stepped down last month, warned that no country should recognise or legitimise the junta, while Guterres pledged in February to mobilise pressure "to make sure that this coup fails.

