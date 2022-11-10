November 10, 2022
Energy, regional stability will top agenda of the Turkic States Summit
Turkic states are coming together to discuss how they can expand co-operation amongst each other. The leaders' summit of the Organization of Turkic States takes place in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand. On the agenda, the energy crisis and the ramifications of the Ukraine conflict. TRT World's editor-at-large Yusuf Erim has more.
