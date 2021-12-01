Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr Oz Show", has announced that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat as a Republican.

Oz announced on Tuesday that he is running as a "conservative Republican", prepared to fight a government that has mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a one-minute video message on social media, Oz casts himself as a sort of champion for people's health, who “took on the medical establishment to argue against costly drugs and skyrocketing medical bills.”

Oz also makes a pitch to Trump loyalists, and possibly Trump, too, by invoking Trump's slogan for his governing philosophy, “America first.”

“As a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is,” Oz says.

Oz was planning to put his wealth to work immediately, airing the video on TV screens across Pennsylvania as part of a multi-million dollar ad buy, a campaign aide said.

Pennsylvania?

The Turkish-American surgeon is the latest Republican vying to succeed the seat held by retiring Pat Toomey next year. He is expected to be one of the most competitive candidates.

Oz, 61, brings substantial name recognition to the wide-open on November 8, 2022, that could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Mehmet Oz's resume is dizzying. He is a Harvard graduate, heart surgeon, author of New York Times bestsellers, Emmy-winning TV show host, presidential appointee, and more.

Oz is part of an influx of Republican candidates who, until recently at least, did not live in swing-state Pennsylvania.

To serve as a senator, a constitutional qualification is to be an inhabitant of the state when elected. The famous surgeon's campaign said he has lived and voted in Pennsylvania since last year.

Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s biggest presidential electoral prizes, is currently in Democratic hands since Joe Biden's 1 percentage point victory in last year’s election.

"Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, one who can reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom and tell it like it is,” Oz said.

