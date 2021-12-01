WORLD
3 MIN READ
Castro set to become Honduras' president as rival concedes defeat
Nasry Asfura of ruling National Party congratulates leftist rival Xiomara Castro despite only about half of voting tallies having been counted.
Castro set to become Honduras' president as rival concedes defeat
Free Party's Xiomara Castro (C) rode a wave of popular discontent with 12 years of National Party governance. / AP
December 1, 2021

Honduras ruling party has conceded defeat in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests.

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement on Tuesday that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting tallies having been counted. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes.

With 52 percent of the tallies counted, Castro had 53 percent support to Asfura's 34 percent, according to the National Electoral Council.

The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner.

Asfura said he met with Castro and her family. 

"Now I want to say it publicly," Asfura said. 

"That I congratulate her for her victory and as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve that development and the desires for democracy."

READ MORE:'Massive turnout' in Honduras election boosts opposition hopes

US congratulates Castro

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro minutes later.

"The United States congratulates the people of Honduras on their election and Xiomara Castro on her historic victory as Honduras' first female president," Blinken said in a statement. 

"We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras. We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process."

Castro rode a wave of popular discontent with 12 years of National Party governance, which peaked in the second term of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Expectations of a Castro victory drove thousands into the streets of Tegucigalpa on Sunday in celebration.

On Monday, the capital's streets were quiet as if it were a holiday and Hondurans exhaled in relief that the election had not taken a violent turn.

READ MORE: Honduras votes in presidential election amid fear of violence

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us