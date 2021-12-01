Honduras ruling party has conceded defeat in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests.

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement on Tuesday that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting tallies having been counted. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes.

With 52 percent of the tallies counted, Castro had 53 percent support to Asfura's 34 percent, according to the National Electoral Council.

The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner.

Asfura said he met with Castro and her family.

"Now I want to say it publicly," Asfura said.

"That I congratulate her for her victory and as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve that development and the desires for democracy."

READ MORE:'Massive turnout' in Honduras election boosts opposition hopes

US congratulates Castro

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro minutes later.

"The United States congratulates the people of Honduras on their election and Xiomara Castro on her historic victory as Honduras' first female president," Blinken said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras. We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process."

Castro rode a wave of popular discontent with 12 years of National Party governance, which peaked in the second term of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Expectations of a Castro victory drove thousands into the streets of Tegucigalpa on Sunday in celebration.

On Monday, the capital's streets were quiet as if it were a holiday and Hondurans exhaled in relief that the election had not taken a violent turn.

READ MORE: Honduras votes in presidential election amid fear of violence