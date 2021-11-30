BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Turkey records second-fastest economic growth among OECD states
Chile is the fastest growing economy among the 38 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development followed by Turkey, UK, Hungary and Lithuania in the third quarter of this year.
Turkey records second-fastest economic growth among OECD states
The OECD area economy grew 4.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021. / AA
November 30, 2021

Turkey has become the second-fastest growing economy in the third quarter of 2021 among the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) after Chile.

Chile recorded the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate with 17.3 percent, while Turkey’s economy grew 7.4 percent.

The country's GDP expanded 2.7 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Tuesday.

The size of the annual GDP grew to $795.2 billion in the third quarter from $765 billion through the previous three-month period.

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan emphasised that the improved growth performance was on the back of significant foreign demand. 

“We grew at an annual rate of 7.4 percent in the third quarter of 2021 with a significant contribution of foreign demand,” Elvan wrote on Twitter.

He said that necessary steps will be taken to sustain the growth and that the country's main priority is that “everyone benefits from the growth.”

READ MORE:OECD revises up Turkey’s growth forecast for 2020

OECD growth

Other top five fastest-growing economies among the OECD countries were the UK (6.6 percent), Hungary (6.1 percent) and Lithuania (6 percent).

Slovakia and Japan (both 1.3 percent), and Germany (2.6 percent) posted the lowest growth rates, according to the OECD figures.

The OECD area economy grew 4.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021; economic growth in July-September slowed down versus the previous quarter, when the figure was 19.6 percent.

G7 economies posted a similar annual growth rate — 4.1 percent — as the OECD area in total, while their average annual growth rate was 13 percent in the previous quarter.

The EU's GDP growth rate was 3.9 percent year-on-year in the July-September period, while euro area posted a growth rate of 3.7 percent.

The eurozone area or EA19 represents the member states that use the single currency, the euro, while the EU27 defines all member countries of the bloc.

READ MORE: OECD: ‘A global economic recovery is in sight

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us