November 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One - Former NATO Secretary General George Robertson
Since it was founded in 1949, NATO has grown to include 30 member states. And after Russia attacked Ukraine, more countries, most recently Finland and Sweden, have sought to join NATO as protection. TRT World sat down with former NATO Secretary General George Robertson to talk about the bloc's expansion, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and current UK politics.
