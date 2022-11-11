How are Turkic states building their co-operation and influence?

Leaders from the Organization of Turkic States have met in Uzbekistan's historic city Samarkand for their annual summit. This year's theme is ‘New Era for the Turkic Civilisation: Towards Common Development and Prosperity.’ Bilgehan Ozturk, a researcher from the SETA Foundation, weighs in on the emerging influence of this Turkic bloc. #semerkant #Hungary #TurkicStates