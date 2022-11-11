WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron Accuses Other Countries of Being ‘Ten Times Worse’ in Africa Than France
A serious mistake. That's how Ankara described recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader, who was speaking with African youth on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, accused three countries, including Türkiye, of engaging in imperialism in Africa. Macron specifically blamed China, Russia and Türkiye, for engaging in actions that were far worse than those of France. Omer Celik, a spokesperson for the Türkyie's ruling AK Party, said Macron's remarks reduced France's foreign policy to animosity towards Türkiye. He also highlighted France's own colonial past on the continent and its current military footprint that critics argue is fuelling anti-French sentiment. On Wednesday, Macron confirmed the end of the Barkhane military operation in the Sahel region, which began over a decade ago. He acknowledged the move came due to the negative consequences of its military actions in the region. So is France conceding that its policy in the Sahel was a failure, and does it have a new approach to tackle security challenges in the region? Guests: Jacques Reland Senior Fellow at Global Policy Institute Collins Nweke African Affairs Analyst
Macron Accuses Other Countries of Being ‘Ten Times Worse’ in Africa Than France
November 11, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us