TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Deaths, injuries as powerful storm pounds Istanbul
Turkish officials say at least four people lost their lives as strong winds ravage the city of over 15 million people.
Deaths, injuries as powerful storm pounds Istanbul
Strong winds of up to 130 km per hour were recorded in Istanbul. / AA
November 29, 2021

A powerful storm has pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey, killing at least four people and injuring 38 others, causing havoc in the city of 15 million people.

The victims included a woman who died in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, where strong gusts tore off part of a roof and it landed on her and her child. The child survived with injuries.

The Istanbul governor's office said on Monday three other people were killed in the city, including a foreign national. 

The gusts also knocked down a clock tower, TV images showed. 

The winds blew away 33 roofs, uprooted 192 trees, knocked down 52 traffic lights and road signs and damaged 12 cars, according to the Istanbul municipality.

Ferries, flights cancelled

The Bosphorus, the narrow waterway that bisects the city, was closed to maritime traffic and ferry services were canceled.

At least six Turkish Airlines flights scheduled to land in Istanbul were diverted to the cities of Ankara and Izmir, an airline spokesperson said.

The strong winds also forced authorities to cancel ferry services between the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Datca, local media reported.

Strong winds of up to 130 km per hour were felt in the city, according to the country's Meteorology General Directorate (MGM), with extreme conditions expected in nearby provinces like the western coastal city of Izmir. 

Footage from Izmir also showed sea levels rising, with high waves crashing along the shores of the Aegean city, while roads appeared to have been overflowing with water. 

The MGM warned that the winds would continue on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us