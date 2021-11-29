Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE.

"Just as a step was taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan over the weekend.

Erdogan suggested Turkish ambassadors could be sent back to Egypt and Israel and said he was planning a return visit to the UAE in February.

"Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be in a position to appoint ambassadors within a defined schedule," Erdogan said without offering a timeline.

Ties between Turkey and the UAE were strained over regional issues, but Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara last week thawed relations as the countries sealed multi-billion-dollar investments.

It was the UAE's first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012 and led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey.

Turbulent relations

Turkey and Egypt broke off relations after the 2013 overthrow of President Mohamed Morsi.

They expelled their respective ambassadors and downgraded their relations in 2013.

In 2018, Turkey ordered out Israel's ambassador over the killing of protesters along the Gaza border.

Turkey sought a rapprochement with Egypt earlier this year despite supporting opposing sides in the conflict in Libya.

In March, Ankara said it had established its first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013, while the Turkey's foreign minister in April heralded a "new era" in ties with Egypt.

The two countries held talks again in September as efforts continued towards normalising their relations without significant progress.

