'New Era for Turkic Civilisation' is theme for 9th OTS summit

Leaders from the Organization of Turkic states have meet in Uzbekistan's historic city Samarkand for its 9th annual OTS summit. This year's theme is the creation of a new era for Turkic civilisation - as well as working towards common development and prosperity. President Erdogan gave a speech in which he talked on a wide range of topics including combatting terrorism, efforts to deal with refugees and increasing trade and trade routes between member states. Francis Collings reports from Samarkand.