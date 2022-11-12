November 12, 2022
California in race to reach climate goals
The US state of California ranks as the 5th largest economy in the world. It has led the development of clean energy technologies and pollution reduction. Its goal of having net-zero emissions by 2045 is one of the most ambitious in the world. But can the Golden State meet its green goals? TRT World’s Martin Markovits reports from San Francisco. #california #carbonemissions #climacrisis
