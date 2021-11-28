WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh bomb targets Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq
Daesh militants still conduct operations, often targeting security forces, power stations and other infrastructure in northern Iraq.
Daesh bomb targets Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq
Militants remain active through sleeper cells in many areas, especially across a band of territory in the north of Iraq. / Reuters
November 28, 2021

A roadside bomb attack by Daesh fighters in northern Iraq has killed five Peshmerga forces and wounded four others. 

The fighters were killed in the Garmian district in Iraq's Kurdish-run north late on Saturday, KRG media reported on Sunday. 

Daesh militants then attacked a peshmerga post, wounding four, according to the report.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences to the families of the dead. 

“The increase in the (Daesh) attacks sends a dangerous and serious message and brings forth a serious threat in the region. Therefore, further cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces with support from the global coalition is an urgent need,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

READ MORE: Several killed in Daesh attack on village in Iraq's Diyala province

Efforts to eliminate Daesh

Peshmerga forces launched a manhunt for the attackers, a KRG officer said.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

The US-led coalition to defeat Daesh announced the end of its combat mission and said troops will withdraw from Iraq by the end of December. Advisers will remain to continue to train Iraqi forces.

READ MORE: Silence in the face of Shia militia atrocities will ensure Daesh returns

READ MORE: Turkey helped Iraq capture slain Daesh leader Baghdadi's deputy – report

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us