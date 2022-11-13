Ethiopia's govt, Tigray rebels sign deal to end two-year conflict

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels have signed an agreement in Nairobi that lays out a road map for peace. The deal takes effect immediately, and means an end to the two-year conflict could be in sight. Both say they will allow, aid deliveries to the Tigray region, where millions of people desperately need food and medicines. Daniel Padwick reports. #ethiopia #tigrayconflict #peacedeal