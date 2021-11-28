WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militant attack in northern Pakistan leaves several soldiers dead
The militants attacked a Pakistani military post in the Datta Khel area of the district of North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold near the border with Afghanistan.
Militant attack in northern Pakistan leaves several soldiers dead
A search of the area is being carried out to find the militants. / Reuters
November 28, 2021

Militants have targeted a Pakistani military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight.

The Pakistani army's media wing said late on Saturday that militants attacked a post in the Datta Khel area of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two soldiers were killed during the intense exchange of gunfire in the former militant stronghold, the military said.

A search of the area is being carried out to find the militants.

The military gave no indication of the identity of the attackers.

READ MORE: Several militants and soldiers killed in Pakistan raids

A militant stronghold

North Waziristan for years served as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out massive operations to try to clear the area.

The operations forced militants either to escape across the border into Afghanistan or hide in other mountainous areas near the border.

Still, militants often strike against security forces.

Pakistan is holding talks with militants known as the Pakistani Taliban with the help of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

There is a temporary cease-fire in place.

READ MORE:Gun battle in northern Pakistan leaves several soldiers, militants dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us