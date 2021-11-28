WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
Groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked Sudanese forces in Al Fashaga, which resulted in death of six soldiers, according to Sudan's army.
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have soured over Al-Fashaqa, a border zone long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers but claimed by Sudan. / AFP
November 28, 2021

Sudan has said "several" soldiers were killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region.

Sudanese military sources told Reuters news agency that six soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces.

"Our forces tasked with securing the harvest in Al Fashaqa... were attacked by groups of Ethiopian army forces and militias, who sought to intimidate farmers and spoil the harvest season," Sudan's armed forces said in a statement.

Sudanese troops "repelled the attack" and "inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment" on the Ethiopian side, it said.

But the attack left "several killed" among Sudanese forces, the army added.

Ethiopian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

READ MORE: Ethiopia and Sudan trade blame over fresh border tension

Border dispute

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have soured over Al Fashaqa, a border zone long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers but claimed by Sudan.

Al Fashaqa, which also borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, has seen sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides over the past years, but escalated last year.

Tensions rose after fighting erupted in Tigray in November 2020, which sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Khartoum and Addis Ababa have since been locked in a tense war of words over the region, trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.

The border dispute feeds into wider tensions in the region, including over Ethiopia's Blue Nile dam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us