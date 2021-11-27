TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Turkey, Turkmenistan set to meet trade target of $5B
Presidents of Turkey and Turkmenistan signed a joint declaration of nine articles to strengthen ties, agreeing to bolster relations in fields like energy, culture and education.
Erdogan said Turkey is determined to take the necessary steps to increase our trade volume to $5 billion with Turkmenistan. / AA
November 27, 2021

Turkey and Turkmenistan have agreed to increase trade volume and accelerate relations in various fields including education, culture, youth, sports.

Both countries are determined to reach their bilateral trade volume target of $5 billion, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

"We are determined to take the necessary steps to increase our trade volume to $5 billion, as planned," Erdogan said at a joint press conference alongside his counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov.

"We exchanged views on what we can do to improve our cooperation in the field of energy, as well as land and air transport," he went on to say.

As part of their strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, the two countries agreed to accelerate their relations in such fields as education, culture, youth, and sports, Erdogan said, noting that he and Berdimuhammadov had signed a joint declaration of nine articles that further strengthened their countries' ties.

READ MORE: Turkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States

On the agenda

Following the joint press conference, President Erdogan was awarded the Order of Turkmenistan.

Thanking the Turkmen leader for the distinction, he said the order was "a concrete manifestation of our developing relations in every field on the basis of mutual respect, understanding and common interests."

Erdogan will attend the 15th Leaders' Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) slated for Sunday, which will be headed by Berdimuhammadov.

The Turkish president is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the leaders of some of the organisation's member countries and hand over its term presidency to Turkmenistan.

Erdogan's accompanying delegation includes Turkey's ministers of energy and natural resources, national defence, education, agriculture, transportation and infrastructure.

READ MORE:Turkey: Ready to play role in bringing Turkmen gas to Europe

SOURCE:AA
