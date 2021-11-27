WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan PM Hamdok dismisses police chiefs after protest violence
The recently reinstated prime minister sacked the director-general of the police and his deputy after medics accused security forces of targeting protesters with live ammunition.
Sudan PM Hamdok dismisses police chiefs after protest violence
Hundreds of political activists, journalists, protesters and bystanders watching the rallies have been arrested in recent weeks / AFP
November 27, 2021

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has replaced Sudan's police chiefs after more than 40 people were killed in a crackdown on protests following last month's military coup.

Hamdok said he had sacked on Saturday the director-general of the police, Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim al Emam, and his deputy, Ali Ibrahim.

In their place, he appointed Anan Hamed Mohamed Omar with Abdelrahman Nasreddine Abdallah as his deputy, the premier said in a statement.

Medics say at least 42 people were killed as security forces sought to crush weeks of anti-coup demonstrations, with protests continuing even after Hamdok's release from house arrest and return to his post last week.

They have accused security forces of targeting protesters in the "head, neck and torso" with live ammunition, as well as with rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters.

The police have denied reports they opened fire using live bullets.

READ MORE: Security forces fire tear gas on Sudanese protesting military dea

Moreover, while several civilian leaders have been released since last Sunday's deal, key figures are also still in detention.

Hundreds of political activists, journalists, protesters and bystanders watching the rallies have been arrested in recent weeks, and remain in custody.

On Friday, three Sudanese political figures arrested since the coup started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention.

READ MORE: Detained Sudanese politicians stage hunger strike

Political agreement

Military chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan seized power and detained Hamdok on October 25, but after international condemnation and mass protests he reinstated the premier in a November 21 deal.

The deal raised hopes for some that Sudan will be able to return to its tenuous transition process.

But critics slammed the agreement as "whitewashing" the coup, with some protesters accusing Hamdok of "treason" by signing it.

Hamdok, who has headed a transitional government since the 2019 ouster of long-time autocratic ruler Omar al Bashir, said Wednesday he partnered with the military in order to "stop the bloodshed" and "not squander the gains of the last two years".

The deal he signed with Burhan lays down a "clear date" for Sudan's first free elections in three decades slated for July 2023, the premier said.

READ MORE: Sudan military, PM Hamdok sign deal on democratic transition

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us