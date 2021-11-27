WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests against French convoy in Niger turn deadly
At least 2 people were killed and 16 injured as protesters angry over French influence in the region had a standoff with the convoy that had just left Burkina Faso where it had been blocked for a week.
Protests against French convoy in Niger turn deadly
French soldiers and Nigerien military police had fired warning shots to disperse protesters who were trying to pillage and seize trucks. / AP
November 27, 2021

At least two people were killed and 16 others injured in western Niger when protesters clashed with a French military convoy they blocked after it crossed the border from Burkina Faso.

Hamma Mamoudou, the mayor of Tera, told Reuters news agency on Saturday that two of the protesters were killed and 16 others injured during the standoff, "most likely" by gunshots.

French military spokesperson Colonel Pascal Ianni told Reuters earlier that French soldiers and Nigerien military police had fired warning shots to disperse protesters who were trying to pillage and seize trucks.

Ianni said the convoy was then able to continue on its way toward the capital Niamey. He did not immediately respond later to a question about the deaths.

READ MORE: French soldiers injure protesters in Burkina Faso

Backlash over French presence

On Friday, the armoured vehicles and logistics trucks had crossed the border after being blocked in Burkina Faso for a week by demonstrations there against French forces' failure to stop mounting violence by militants.

It was able to leave Burkina Faso but ran into new protests on Saturday morning less than 30 kilometres across the border in the western Niger town of Tera, where it had stopped to spend the night.

Video shared by a local official showed the protesters, mostly young men, shouting "Down with France!" as black smoke rose from a burning barricade.

In the demonstrations in Burkina Faso and elsewhere, protesters have cited conspiracy theories that France is secretly supporting the militants to justify its continued military presence in its former colonies.

France intervened in Mali in 2013 to beat back militants who had seized the desert north, before deploying soldiers across the Sahel. While it has killed many top militant leaders, violence has continued to intensify and spread in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us