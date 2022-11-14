WORLD
Middle Corridor is top of the agenda for OTS ministers, leaders
This week, the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, have met in Uzbekistan for their annual summit. This year's agenda is focused on strengthening economic and cultural ties between the member states. Also, Sweden's prime minister has visited Türkiye in a bid to persuade the country to support its application to NATO. Ulf Kristerrson says he is fully committed to the trilateral memorandum signed with Ankara in June that pledges co-operation against terrorism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he still needs to see more concrete steps from Stockholm. Both leaders have agreed to meet again in Stockholm in a month's time. And finally, in Egypt, world leaders came together for COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. More than one trillion dollars a year are needed for climate action, according to a report commissioned by the UK and Egypt, the previous and current presidents of the conference.
