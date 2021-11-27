WORLD
Gunman kills three in shooting in Kosovo
The bus was full of children returning from school as an unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle killing three and injuring another.
A bus driver and two teenagers were killed in western Kosovo when a masked man opened fire on a bus carrying passengers including school pupils. / Reuters
November 27, 2021

An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports say.

Police spokesman Fadil Gashi, in the nearby city of Peja, said the bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina at about 1800 GMT. The driver died immediately and three teenagers were taken to a hospital, two of them subsequently died.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja, said the third teenager was injured and in stable condition, according to the Koha newspaper’s website.

Veton Elshani, of the Peja police, says that one masked gunman fired a Kalashnikov automatic rifle at the bus, which was transporting eight teenagers.

Gashi did not provide a motive for the attack, saying it was “too early” in the investigation.

“There is no reason to believe it was a terrorist act," Elshani later said.

Securing public order is priority

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla cut short his visit to neighboring Albania and headed to Gllogjan.

President Vjosa Osmani called the attack “shocking” and urged law enforcement officials to find the perpetrators as quickly as possible.

“The attack against the bus with students is a blow to our public order and security. Citizen security is a priority and we shall not withdraw in fulfilling such a mission,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
