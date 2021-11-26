WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills scores in Mexico
Mexican Official Ricardo de la Cruz Musalem said the injured had been transferred to hospitals, including some by air.
Government personnel work at a scene where at least 19 people were killed and 20 more injured after a passenger bus traveling on a highway crashed into a house, according to authorities, in San Jose El Guarda, Mexico November 26, 2021. / Reuters
November 26, 2021

At least 19 people taking part in a religious pilgrimage in Mexico died in a bus crash on Friday, authorities said.

The victims, from the western state of Michoacan, were heading to a Catholic shrine, a senior official in the central State of Mexico said.

"Nineteen people have unfortunately lost their lives," Musalem told the Milenio television station.

About 20 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

The brakes on the bus, which was heading to a local religious shrine in Mexico, failed, according to local media reports. State authorities did not disclose the possible causes of the accident.

Images published by local media showed that the front of the bus was practically destroyed after hitting a house.

Deadly road accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.

In September, at least 16 people were killed and 22 others were injured in a smash involving a bus and a truck in the northern state of Sonora.

In April, a collision between two buses carrying workers at a mine elsewhere in Sonora left at least 16 people dead.

SOURCE:AFP
