WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden plans to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy amid tensions
The US president said he would "in all probability" speak with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts as the two nations are at the brink of war.
Biden plans to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy amid tensions
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he walks to Nantucket Bookworks in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. / AP
November 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden said he is likely to speak to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to defuse growing tension over a Russian military build-up.

Biden answered ‘in all probability’ on Friday when asked by reporters if he would be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am concerned," he said, repeating his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity."

The White House also urged diplomatic efforts to "de-escalate" tensions amid a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border following Moscow's "harsh rhetoric."

Moscow, which backs separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and seized the Crimea region, has dismissed all accusations, blaming Kiev and Washington for raising tensions.

READ MORE: Ukraine 'entirely' ready for any escalation with Russia

'Unwavering’ support

The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, talked with the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.

"They discussed their shared concerns about ongoing Russian military activities near Ukraine's border and its harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. They agreed that all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions," said Horne.

Horne also said that ‘Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity’.

The call came as president Zelensky accused Russia of sending "very dangerous" signals on the border and said a coup plot involving Russian citizens had been uncovered in Ukraine.

READ MORE:Ukraine: Russian-backed forces raising combat readiness in occupied areas

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us