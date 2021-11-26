The UN mission in Libya has condemned an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to re-examine an earlier decision that disqualified the son of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi from running for president.

“Attacks against judicial or election facilities or judicial or elections personnel are not only criminal acts, punishable under Libyan law, but (they) also undermine Libyans’ right to participate in the political process,” the UNSMIL tweeted on Friday.

“The Mission reiterates its call for holding transparent, fair and inclusive elections on 24 December,” the UNSMIL added.

Libya’s interim Interior Minister Khaled Mazen vowed on Thursday to hunt down and prosecute the assailants.

He insisted that the transitional government is keen on securing the electoral process in order to encourage all Libyans to go to the vote, according to Libya's state-owned news agency.

On Thursday, armed men surrounded the court in the southern town of Sabha and prevented judges from convening to look into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's appeal.

The country's electoral body decided on Wednesday to exclude Gaddafi from the presidential race, citing his criminal record.

Gaddafi had been sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violence against protesters in a 2011 uprising against his father, but that ruling has since been called into question by Libya’s rival authorities.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the uprising.

Controversy over candidacy

The announcement of his possible candidacy stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged in recent weeks.

Among them are warlord Khalifa Haftar and the country’s interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Libya is set to hold the first round of presidential elections on December 24, after years of UN-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the country’s civil war.

However, the upcoming vote faces many challenges including unresolved issues over laws governing the elections and occasional infighting among armed groups.

Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

