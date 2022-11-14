What could be the motive behind the Istanbul bomb attack?

Several suspects have been detained across Istanbul following an explosion in a busy shopping district on Sunday. At least six people died and 81 were wounded in the attack, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 'smells like terrorism’. Necdet Ozceli, researcher on terrorism and insurgency at the SETA Foundation, discusses the timing and the motivation behind this attack. #IstanbulBombing #PYD #Taksim