November 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden says US seeks no conflict with China as G20 leaders gather in Bali
US President Joe Biden has been holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. It's Biden's first face-to face encounter with Xi Jinping since taking office. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold explains the significance of this meeting and whether they will find a common ground. #Xi #Biden #G20
