WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel reports case of new Covid variant first detected in South Africa
The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in a person who returned from Malawi, the health ministry said.
Israel reports case of new Covid variant first detected in South Africa
The new variant had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa. / Reuters
November 26, 2021

Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa.

"The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel," the health ministry said on Friday, adding it was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi".

Two more suspected cases were detected in "people returning from abroad", it said, adding that they had been placed in quarantine.

READ MORE: Worries grow as South Africa detects new Covid variant with many mutations

The three people were all vaccinated, the health ministry said, without specifying the number of doses or the type of vaccine.

Scientists in South Africa said on Thursday that they had detected the new B.1.1.529 strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta or three for Beta.

The variant was of "serious concern" and had been blamed for a surge in infection numbers, the authorities in South Africa said.

It had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, they said.

READ MORE:European cities hit with wave of protests against renewed Covid curbs

Israel was one of the first countries to launch vaccines against the coronavirus last year, thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine's efficacy.

Its initial vaccine rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab was among the world's fastest, and more than 5.7 million of the country's nine million people are now fully vaccinated. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us