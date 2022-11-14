COP27: Why Climate refugees are not on the agenda?

2022 witnessed severe flooding in Pakistan, extreme drought in Somalia and heat waves across Europe. The COP27 environmental meeting in Egypt right now is aimed at speeding up action to prevent more of these climate emergencies. Nations are trying to find a way to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, but there appears little discussion about how to deal with the immediate problem of climate migration and the people searching for safety. Guests: Michelle Yonetani Climate Action Policy, UNHCR Ines Benomar Researcher in Climate Diplomacy, E3G Ayesha Siddiqi Assistant Professor at Cambridge University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.