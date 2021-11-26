TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey: Our banking system is solid
The statement from the Central Bank governor comes amid fluctuating foreign exchange rates that led to the drop of the value of Turkish lira against foreign currencies
Turkey: Our banking system is solid
The value of the Turkish lira has recently plummeted more than 12 percent against major foreign currencies. / AA
November 26, 2021

Turkey has stressed that its banking sector remains firm, describing the recent price formations in foreign exchange markets as completely detached from economic fundamentals.

The Turkish banking sector is "very strong," and one of the most successful in the world, Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu told a group of journalists after meeting with public and private banking officials and bank CEOs in Istanbul on Thursday.

The meeting discussed a range of issues, including inflation, monetary policy, and global developments.

Kavcioglu’s remarks came amid fluctuating foreign exchange rates in the wake of interest rate cuts by the Central Bank.

READ MORE:Central Bank of Turkey to test digital lira on new platform

'Unrealistic' price formations

In a Tuesday statement, the bank decried “unhealthy” and “unrealistic” price formations in foreign exchange markets, saying they are completely detached from economic fundamentals.

Commenting on volatility in the foreign exchange markets, Turkey’s Central Bank on Tuesday decried “unhealthy” and “unrealistic” price formations in those markets, saying they are completely detached from economic fundamentals.

"Exchange rates are determined by supply and demand conditions according to free market dynamics. Under certain conditions, the Central Bank may only intervene in excessive volatility without aiming (in) any permanent direction," it said in a statement.

The value of the Turkish lira has recently plummeted more than 12 percent against major foreign currencies.

READ MORE: UAE announces $10B investment fund in Turkey as Erdogan, MBZ meet

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us