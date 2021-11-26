WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong earthquake hits India-Myanmar border region
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes Myanmar-India border area, says India's National Center for Seismology.
Strong earthquake hits India-Myanmar border region
Quake was at a depth of 30 km and about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India. / TRTWorld
November 26, 2021

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck the Myanmar-India border region, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter early on Friday. 

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage. 

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ ) said the magnitude of the quake that shook the region was 6.1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us